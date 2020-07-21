Putin orders Russian navy to modernize warships

Moscow: The share of modern warships in the Russian navy should exceed 70 per cent by 2027, President Vladimir Putin said.

“We will continue to pursue a course towards the development of a modern, combat-ready fleet and build ships armed with promising weapons and equipment,” Putin said at a warships’ keel-laying ceremony in Kerch, Crimea on Monday Xinhua news agency reported

Currently, the shipbuilding industry is already loaded with orders for years to come, and it is necessary to make the most of the scientific, production and personnel potential to create the latest ships of all types ,he added.

Putin said the construction of six new warships started at the same time on Monday at three leading shipyards, with two universal amphibious assault ships in Kerch, two frigates in St. Petersburg, and two nuclear submarines in Severodvinsk.

The new vessels will be equipped with advanced weapons, control and long-range communication systems, which will significantly strengthen the combat and strategic capabilities of the Russian navy he said

Russian Naval Power

One aircraft carrier one battlecruiser three cruisers 15 destroyers ten frigates 81 corvettes 20 landing ship tanks 32 landing craft 15 special-purpose ships one patrol ships 42 patrol boats 46 mine countermeasures vessel three special-purpose submarines 50 submarines

How Strong is the Russian Navy?

Russia has only one aircraft carrier (Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov) of 55,000 tons and 13 destroyers, with the biggest one of about 7,000 tons. The US Navy tonnage is more significant than the next 13 Navies – combined!

Source: IANS