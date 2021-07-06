Putin wishes Israeli PM success in new role

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, wishing him success in his new position, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Vladimir Putin wished Naftali Bennett every success as Prime Minister. Both leaders expressed their mutual intention to develop the entire scope of friendly relations between Russia and Israel and agreed to maintain further contacts,” it said.

The two leaders also addressed cooperation within the political, trade, economic and humanitarian domains, sharing measures taken in Russia and Israel to counter Covid-19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“Special attention was paid to preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War, preventing any attempts to review its outcome, to glorify Nazism, to deny the Holocaust and the Red Army’s decisive contribution to Victory,” the Kremlin said.