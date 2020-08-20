PV Narasimha Rao’s portrait unveiled at MCRHRD

Hyderabad: Commemorating former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s Centenary year, Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development (MCRHRD) institute paid a tribute by unveiling his portrait. BP Acharya, IAS officer and Director-General of the MCRHRD unveiled the portrait made by Telangana’s eminent artist, Ahobilam Prabhakar. The Computer Lab of the institute, one of the largest labs of the institute comprising 80 state-of-the-art computers, was also named after the former Prime Minister as a tribute. The unveiled portrait would be displayed in the Lab. The event was attended by the former Prime Minister’s son, PV Prabhakar Rao along with other family members. Remembering his father’s interest on computers and technology, Prabhakar Rao said, “Many a time, an important topic of discussion between my father and his colleagues used to be the ways and means to tap the limitless potential of information technology in delivering good governance.” D-G BP Acharya said, “Sri P V Narasimha Rao strongly believed in using information technology for the broader welfare of society, especially that of its weaker sections.”

