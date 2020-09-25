Pvt hospitals to reserve 30% beds for Covid patients: Minister

Jaipur, Sep 26 : State Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma directed in-service private hospitals at Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and Bikaner district headquarters to reserve 30 per cent of their beds for corona patients.

2,010 new cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday of which 425 were from Jaipur taking the state tally to 124,730 including 19,030 active cases.

The death toll in the state was recorded to be 1,412 with 15 more deaths on Friday.

Dr Sharma said that the role of government and private hospitals in the state during the corona period was praiseworthy but still there are a few big private hospitals who are not treating the corona patients.

He said that private hospitals with bed capacity of 80 beds or more in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur district headquarters will have to keep 30 per cent of their beds reserved for corona patients while in Ajmer and Bikaner the hospitals with bed capacity of 60 beds will have to do so.

The Health Minister said that all such private hospitals following COVID-19 protocol will have to treat corona patients in a separate ward within the hospital premises.

The Health Department principal secretary Akhil Arora using the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance has issued directions to private hospitals on Friday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.