Python rescued from village in UP’s Rampur

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 28th September 2020 11:26 am IST
Python rescued from village in UP's Rampur

Rampur: The Forest Department rescued a python from Shari village of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh and released it in a nearby forest on Sunday.

As per it, the python had consumed a large prey due to which it was unable to move and locals have also been advised not to panic due to its presence.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, “Our team reached the spot immediately after getting information that a python was found in Sihari village of the Rampur district. The team rescued it and released it in the nearby forest”.

“It seemed to have consumed a large goat, because of which it was unable to move. Locals were initially scared. But we asked them not to get frightened, as python is a harmless snake and is non-poisonous,” he added.

Source: ANI

READ:  More than 200 educationists, others demand release of Umar Khalid
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 28th September 2020 11:26 am IST
Back to top button