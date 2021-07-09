Qatar to resume issuing tourist and family visas from July 12

Doha: Qatar will resume issuing tourist and family entry visas from July 12 within the framework of the ministry of health’s new policies for travel and return, the ministry of interior said on Thursday.

The ministry of health said in a statement that the new entry policies include introducing a PCR test to detect COVID-19, and classifying countries into three categories that define quarantine.

Visas will be issued for “family visits, businessmen, and tourists, including citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries who do not hold Qatari personal numbers/non-residents” and to those who have been vaccinated or recovered.

The ministry of health added that all those wishing to travel abroad will also have to obtain a travel permit, while travelers to destinations not on the green list without a vaccine will have to undergo a quarantine before leaving Qatar.

Passengers transiting through Qatar will be required to obtain a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19, while arrivals who have received full doses will undergo an antibody test upon arrival to determine if they should be quarantined.

For citizens and residents who show symptoms upon arrival, they will be quarantined at home based on the recommendations of the on-site medical team.

The ministry of health said that Qatar is one of the top ten countries in the world in terms of the percentage of the population that has completed vaccination, which means that the new policies can be implemented smoothly.

The ministry of health also urges citizens and residents traveling abroad during the summer to continue to be cautious and to continue applying precautionary measures, which include (wearing a mask, avoiding crowded places, and constantly sterilizing hands).