Qatari shooting team arrives in New Delhi for World Cup

New Delhi, March 11 : Qatar’s six-member team, comprising mainly shotgun shooters, arrived here on Thursday for acclimatisation for the New Delhi World Cup starting from March 18 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

Olympic-bound trap shooter Mohammed Al Ruhmaihi is in the team. Ali Al Mannai, Robert Mlodziunowski, Saeed Abusharib, Nasser Al Attiya, and Rashid Hamad are the other members of the team.

Due to pandemic all competitors from across the globe coming to test their skills have to follow standard operating procedures meant to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

“The Qatar team might go for training on Friday,” said an official familiar with the development.

Teams from England and Brazil are expected to arrive on Friday. England team members have to stay in seven days quarantine before they can visit the ranges. All the teams will be staying near the shooting ranges.

More than 300 shooters from 43 countries are expected to compete in the ISSF World Cup in rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

