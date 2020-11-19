Qualcomm mobile Esports initiative in India with Rs 50 lakh price money

Qualcomm mobile Esports initiative in India with Rs 50 lakh price money

New Delhi, Nov 19 : Global chipmaker Qualcomm on Thursday announced the launch of its first-ever mobile Esports programme called Snapdragon Conquest in India.
 
The tournament kicks off with ‘Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020,’ with a prize pool of Rs 50 lakh and there is no entry or registration fee charged for participating in the tournament, the company said in a statement. 

“The smartphone, as much as the internet, is turning to be a key driver for online gaming, with a large percentage of the gamers in India opting for the smartphone as their gaming device of choice due to the flexibility it offers for anytime – anywhere usage,” the company added.

According to the company, as a world leader in wireless technology innovation and a pioneer in mobile gaming, the chipmaker is taking its expertise in delivering superior gaming experiences directly to gamers through this tournament.

The official game title for this season is Garena ‘Free Fire’ – a skill-based battle royale game where four-player teams battle against each other strategically utilizing in-game resources to win.

Snapdragon Conquest is expected to encompass multiple events throughout the year, enabling competitive gaming across multiple game titles and is designed to engage mobile gamers across all segments and levels of proficiency.

