Qualcomm’s next-gen ‘Snapdragon 898’ likely to come in December

San Francisco: Chipmaker Qualcomm is likely to announce a new chipset — Snapdragon 898 — for smartphones in December.

Renowned tipster Ice Universe wrote on Weibo that the chipset is called the Snapdragon 898, reports Gizmo China.

He also added that the prime core which is expected to be based on the new Cortex-X2 will be clocked at 3.09GHz.

Arm announced the high-performance CPU core in May and it said it brings a 16 per cent increase in performance over the Cortex-X1, the report said.

The Snapdragon 898 will be a 4nm chipset that will be manufactured by Samsung as reported earlier this month when it was still referred to as the Snapdragon 895.

The higher-clocked plus variant expected to be released in mid-2022 will be manufactured by TSMC.

Qualcomm is also expected to go with a different CPU cluster from that of the Snapdragon 888.

Instead of a 1+3+4 CPU cluster, a leak from a few weeks ago revealed that the Snapdragon 898 will have a 1+3+2+2 CPU cluster.

This translates to — 1x Cortex-X2 prime core + 3x Cortex-A710 cores + 2x Cortex-A510 cores + 2x Cortex-A510 cores (at a lower clock speed).

The report said that AQualcomm surprised its users last year when it announced the successor to the Snapdragon 865 as the Snapdragon 888 instead of the Snapdragon 875.