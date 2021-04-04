Quarantine centers likely to make a comeback in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the spike in the daily count of coronavirus cases, the Telangana government is considering the option to set up quarantine centers.

Health minister Etela Rajender held a meeting with health secretary Ramesh Reddy and other higher officials to discuss the rising number of covid-19 cases in the state.

Addressing media, the minister said that the government was never on the back seat in tackling the covid-19 cases. It took standard preventive measures in handling the pandemic which is the reason the positive cases are less in comparison to other states, he added.

Appealing to the people to come forward to take the vaccine, he said that only older people are facing some mild side effects after taking the jab. No such side effects were witnessed by other persons, he said.

The health minister said that the state government is considering an option to set up quarantine centers again due to the spike in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad district collector Sweta Mohanty has inspected the Government Ayurveda Hospital and checked the preparations being undertaken to set it up as a quarantine center.