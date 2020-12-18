Qureshi meets UAE PM

Islamabad/Dubai, Dec 18 : Visiting Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during which they discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said in a statement.

On Thursday, Qureshi arrived in Dubai on a two-day visit, The Express Tribune reported.

During the meeting later in the day, Qureshi exchanged views with Sheikh Mohammed, who is also ruler of Dubai, on a range of issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation, possibilities of enhancing bilateral trade relations and promoting investment, in particular in the field of agriculture, the statement said.

“The foreign minister also discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE,” it added.

Qureshi, the statement said, requested Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to encourage the UAE’s business community to explore immense investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Before concluding his visit, the Foreign Minister is slated to meet the Pakistani community.

