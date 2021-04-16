Qutub Shahi Tombs: 60 pc renovation work completed, a unique heritage park on card

Hyderabad: The 16th Century Qutub Shahi Tombs are one of the main tourist attraction in the city. A heritage park is being added as a new chapter to this attraction.

The unique heritage park is likely to come up on 106 acres of land with the joint efforts of Aga Khan Foundation, Heritage Telangana and Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

A project is underway to preserve and restore 40 tombs, three mosques, seven wells, and other buildings. The first phase of this grand program of repair and renovation has been completed in 2018 and now the last phase of this program is underway.

According to Ritesh Nanda of Aga Khan Trust for Culture, about 60 percent of work has been completed so far. He said more than a dozen historic sites including five wells repairing and preservation work was started with the help of the USA ambassador’s fund. Indigo Airlines is providing help for Mohammed Qutub Shah Tomb repairing and renovation. The work will be completed by 2024.

A well-known landscape architect M Shaheer is overseeing this project since its launch in 2013. He is employing skilled masons and using the traditional building materials in repairing and renovating these ancient structures.

The 106-acre area has been divided into three zones, a core archaeological area, a visitor facility area, and a bio-diversity zone.

The bio-diversity zone contains thick bushes. Existing trees have been enumerated in 2014. New trees will be planted in the landscape area. Once completed, this site would become a huge tourist attraction.

Nanda further said that the repairing and renovation of the historic sites and the restoration of its landscape will render this place as a world heritage site. It will attract millions of tourists to the city from various parts of the country and around the world.