Raabta Foundation honours Siasat journalist Ratna Chotrani

Hyderabad: Raabta Foundation an NGO engaged in health and education celebrated Excellence in Journalism Awards by honouring Journalists from print and electronic media.

On the occasion, Chief Guest Prof. S.A. Shukoor of Centre for Education Development of Minorities Osmania University lauded the efforts of Raabta Foundation for their work during Covid and said that the awards Excellence in Journalism were apt as a large number of Journalists worked during Covid irrespective of hurdles.

He said that it is unfortunate that due to Covid, a large number of residential and other welfare schools were shut and there was a large number of dropouts. He urged the Foundation to come forward and help such children to continue their education.

Mr. Syed Shamshad Quadri National President All India Minorities Welfare Association appealed to both the Central and State Governments to provide benefits to Journalists who were at the forefront during Covid. He also appreciated the work being done by the Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ratna Chotrani Senior Journalist of the Siasat Daily while thanking the Foundation for recognising journalists said that there is a need for passion purpose and persistence to achieve any career including journalism.

Earlier Sobiya Juveria Founder President welcoming the gathering said that the foundation was engaged in health care and education. During Covid, their organization served more than 700 patients and their families. The foundation connected the patients to hospitals and also transferred them from districts to the city. Even now, it provides help to many patients suffering from various ailments by providing relief and connecting them to doctors.

The Foundation has also aimed to provide kits to school dropout children in the age group of 3 to 6 so that they can continue their studies. The project “Guardian of Angels” is providing help by identifying such kids who are unable to continue their studies.

On the occasion, the following journalists were felicitated and presented the awards for Excellence in Journalism

Dr. Shujath Ali Sufi Former Joint Director and Head Regional News Units Doordarshan

Ratna Chotrani Senior Reporter The Siasat Daily

Ms. Uma Sudhir Executive Editor NDTV India

Mr. M.A. Majid Editor 4 TV Network

Mufti Nadeem Uddin President All India Ulema Council

Also present on the occasion were Mr Mohammed Muneer Uddin Chairman Raabta Foundation, Dr. Thousif Pasha representative for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of India.