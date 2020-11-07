‘Raahgiri Day’ returns in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 7 : After a long period, ‘Raahgiri Day’ was organised in Gurugram on the dedicated bicycle track located at the Netaji Subhash Marg on Saturday.

The Raahgiri event was held under the joint aegis of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Raahgiri Foundation.

During the event, a section of the road was closed for traffic but remained open to the public for walking, cycling and other sports activities.

People took part in various sports activities at the event.

During the program, MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, who also participated in the event, said that Gurugram is participating in the Street for People Challenge and India Cycles for Change Challenge, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

“Under this initiative, citizens are encouraged to walk the streets of their city, cycle and use their roads socially. It inspires the city to convert these temporary interventions into permanent infrastructure,” Singh said.

He said that on October 2, a dedicated bicycle track was started by GMDA and MCG on both sides of Netaji Subhash Marg from Huda City Centre to Subhash Chowk. Taking this initiative further, another 25-km cycle track will be prepared by November.

During the event, people participated in Zumba, Yoga, Aerobics, Cross Fit, Cycling, Street Games like Cricket, Badminton, Skating etc. People also availed of health check-ups. The MCG commissioner gave a message of cycling by pasting a sticker on the bike of young child under the Street for People and Cycles for Change campaign.

