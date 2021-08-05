Raashii Khanna to feature with Dhanush in her next

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 5th August 2021 9:38 am IST
Chennai: Actress Raashii Khanna has signed her next film as the female lead opposite Tamil star Dhanush. The untitled project will be directed by Mithran Jawahar.

While the details of her character are kept under wraps, it is known that the film is produced by renowned South producer Sun Pictures.

Confirming the news, Raashii said: “Sun Pictures is a reputed banner that has stood to the cause of quality filmmaking and to be offered a film by it is an honour. I look forward to working with Dhanush, who has contributed in such a huge way to cinema. I’ve so many people to thank for the work that comes my way — the audience who love my work and the filmmakers and content creators who trust it.”

The film’s music will be given by Anirudh.

Raashii has been juggling on various projects. She will be seen in Raj and DK’s next web series alongside Shahid Kapoor. She also recently joined the cast of “Rudra” starring Ajay Devgn. With her south projects, the actress has “Tughlaq Durbar”, “Aranmanai 3” and “Bhramam” up her sleeves.

