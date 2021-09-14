Raavan Leela: Legal defamation notice sent to film makers

New Delhi: Days after the trailer release, upcoming movie Raavan Leela got in trouble on Monday when a legal defamation notice was sent to writers, directors and producers of the film for “spreading misconceptions about Lord Ram and making a derogatory, defamatory, objectionable portrayal in favour of Ravana” through some dialogues in the trailer, the title and tagline of the film.

Kamlesh Devidayal Gupta, a resident of Maharashtra’s Ambernath has sent the legal notice on Monday demanding removal of “certain scenes and dialogues from the film and an unconditional apology”.

The notice has been sent by advocate Prakash Salsingikar on behalf of Kamlesh Devidayal Gupta.

“The tagline of the film is ‘Ram Mein Kyun Tune Raavan Ko Dekha…’. Ravana has done evil deeds in the Ramayana; Ram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, taught Dharma and Dharma to the whole world through his conduct. Despite this the tagline is giving wrong message to the society,” said the notice.

It further said that Ram Leela has a special significance in Hinduism. In the notice, Gupta said the film is attacking the concept of Ram Leela by naming it “Ravana Leela” on the lines of Ram Leela and to glorify Ravana.

The notice further stated that the dialogue between the actor who plays Ravana and Lord Ram in the film’s trailer tried to present the good side of Ravana.

“The in the trailer the character of Ravana says how his actions were appropriate. So the artist who plays his character of Ram says that because he is God, that is why he is hailed. Other false and defamatory scenes are also shown in this trailer. This is sending a wrong message to the society and hurting the sentiments of Hindu religion. Despite not being necessary, the work of glorifying Ravana is being done in the film and an attempt has been made to malign the image of Lord Ram,” added the notice.

Legal notices have been sent to the film’s director Hardik Gajjar, producers Dhaval Gada, Aksshay Gada, Parth Gajjar and Richa Amod Sachan, as well as the Production Company, dialogue writers and actors of the film.