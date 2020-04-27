Rachakonda Police admits it made mistake on Azaan issue

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police trigger controversy after it gave wrong information to Twitterati.

On Saturday, replying to a bunch of twitter users, Rachakonda Police wrote, “Sir, Azaan and siren are not allowed”.

Reaction of Twitterati

Soon after the tweet went viral, Twitterati started reacting. Sharing the screengrab of the tweet, a user by name, ‘Mohammed Mujahed’ wrote, “Secular CM What is the problem with Azaan or Siren ? We are not breaking any lockdown rules. As per the Govt COVID-19 guidelines we are offering prayers at home.”.

Secular CM What is the problem with Azaan or Siren ? We are not breaking any lockdown rules. As per the Govt COVID-19 guidelines we are offering prayers at home. This tweet of @RachakondaCop @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO@mahmoodalitrs @KTRTRS @KTRoffice pic.twitter.com/JiTDwXhTq6 — MOHAMMED MUJAHED (@mujahed9642) April 25, 2020

Rectifying the mistake, Rachakonda Police not only deleted the controversial tweet but also issued a clarification. It wrote that it was a wrong reply by Social Media Cell. The police also assured to take action against the person who is responsible for providing the wrong information.

This is wrong reply by SocialMedia cell.We r taking action on concerned. Local practices r going on already,local police r conducting meetings with all concerned,ensuring smooth conduct of religious practices following social distancing&guidelines issued by Govt to prevent #COVID — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) April 25, 2020

Lockdown guidelines

It may be mentioned that as per lockdown guidelines, all religious places should be closed for the public. However, there is no restriction on ‘Azaan’ and ‘Siren’.

