Rachakonda Police admits it made mistake on Azaan issue

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police trigger controversy after it gave wrong information to Twitterati.
On Saturday, replying to a bunch of twitter users, Rachakonda Police wrote, “Sir, Azaan and siren are not allowed”.
Reaction of Twitterati
Soon after the tweet went viral, Twitterati started reacting. Sharing the screengrab of the tweet, a user by name, ‘Mohammed Mujahed’ wrote, “Secular CM What is the problem with Azaan or Siren ? We are not breaking any lockdown rules. As per the Govt COVID-19 guidelines we are offering prayers at home.”.
Rectifying the mistake, Rachakonda Police not only deleted the controversial tweet but also issued a clarification. It wrote that it was a wrong reply by Social Media Cell. The police also assured to take action against the person who is responsible for providing the wrong information.
Lockdown guidelines
It may be mentioned that as per lockdown guidelines, all religious places should be closed for the public. However, there is no restriction on ‘Azaan’ and ‘Siren’.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.