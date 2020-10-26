Rachakonda police arrests Nepalese burglary gang

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police today cracked the theft case which took place at Nacharam by arresting a two natives of Nepal. The accused have been identified as Arjun and Maya.

They joined as domestic servants in the house of Nacharam resident Pradeep Kumar by claiming to be a couple. However the two have turned out to be the member of Nepali gang.

Revealing more details of the case, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagavath said that the two criminals had joined in the house as the domestic help 15 days back. They gave tranquilliser to the 70 year old mother of Pradeep after finding her alone in the house on October 19 of this month and decamped with 19 tolas of gold and a wrist watch.

Pradeep approached the Nacharam police and urged it to register a case against the accused. The police commissioner also produced the two accused before media after their arrest.