Rachakonda police detain trafficking offender under PD Act

Hyderabad: Rachakonda commissioner of police today invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a habitual international human trafficking offender on Monday for indulging in an organized online prostitution racket. The offender, who is an Ugandan national, is detained in the Special Prison for Women, Chanchalguda.

The detainee, Namubiru Siana is a native of Uganda. She had come to India on a visit visa and overstayed it. Three months ago, she moved to Hyderabad and rented a flat at Al-Noor Residency, Nizam Colony, at Rs. 6,000 per month, said a press release from the Rachakonda police. The detainee has been accused of trafficking innocent girls, exploiting them and running a prostitution racket with them.

The accused used the ‘Locanto Dating App’ and uploaded ‘attractive’ pictures of women to lure men, the police said. She would insist on e-wallet payments after which she would send girls to them. Occasionally, she would also use her house to run her business informed the police.