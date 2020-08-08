Rachakonda PS starts free funeral vehicle service for COVID patients

Hyderabad: During the COVID pandemic, people going through the pain of transporting an afflicted patient body from hospital to cremation ground, an NGO, Feed The Needy, on Saturday launched its free last ride services in Rachakonda, followed by in Hyderabad City.

With a number of requests growing fromthe Rachakonda Commissionerate limits, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, sought the extension of last ride services in the Rachakonda limits. The vehicle was flagged off by the Commissioner today at Rachakonda Commissioner office in Neredmet.

The last ride services will be free of cost and will cater to carry dead bodies of corona and non-corona, belonging to any caste or creed. The service will be available from 8 am to 6 pm and we will also take care of the cremation of any deceased body for whom any near or dear ones are not available to take care of last rights of their loved ones. Any citizens can avail the service by calling on 7995404040 or 9490617234.

The CP Rachakonda appreciated the initiative of the Feed the Needy organization and more so when such a service was the need of the hour during the corona pandemic. He stated that the group of 10 working professionals behind the initiative has also been working actively with SCSC as volunteers with a traffic forum and also fed many during the lockdown.