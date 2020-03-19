Rachakonda Traffic cops impart hand hygiene lesson to public

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda traffic police on Thursdaay began a special to educate public about the safe hands hygiene and coronavirus pandemic in the city.

Acting on the instructions of Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M.Bhagwat, teams of the traffic police have been holding demonstrations on the importance of sanitation and social distancing at various traffic junctions across Rachakonda limits.

At the busy junctions as the motorists wait for the signal to go green, the traffic cops teams led by senior officials having been giving a demonstration on how to wash hands before taking food. Many motorists were seen joining the cops and practicing the step-by-step hand washing, while seated on the bikes and in cars.

“We want to bring awareness among the public about how to maintain hygiene hands, traffic wing has been presses into service to help public learn the safety” said Mahesh Bhagwat.

