Rachakonda traffic police arrange a green channel for live organ

The police arranged a green channel for transportation of lungs from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet.

Published: 28th September 2021 3:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda traffic police facilitated the transport of live organs (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying them.

The ambulance left Kamineni Hospital at 11:28 a.m. and reached KIMS Hospital, Begumpet at 11:43 a.m., which is 17.6 kilometres, and the distance was covered in 15 minutes without any traffic obstructions.

The hospital management appreciated the service rendered by Rachakonda traffic police and Commissioner of Rachakonda police Mahesh Bhagwat congratulated the Rachakonda traffic police for their service to a noble cause.

