Rachakonda traffic police booked 3287 for drunken driving in 2020

Hyderabad: In wake of increase in incidents of major road accidents caused by persons driving under the influence of alcohol, Rachakonda Traffic Police has been conducting checks of drivers for Drunk Driving (DD) at various locations everyday across Rachakonda Commissionerate.

According to DCP Traffic Rachakonda Mohammed Tajuddin Ahmed, in view of Covid-19 the tests are being conducted by following all safety precautions.So far

as many as 3287 persons have been booked for ‘Driving under the influence of alcohol.

The respondents along with their blood relatives are counselled by the NGOs in Traffic Training Institute (TTI), LB Nagar, later they are being held charge-sheeted and produced in the court of law, where they are awarded punishments with fine or Raising, Social Service or imprisonment or suspension of DL or Cancellation of DL or with a combination of any.

As many as 33 Driving Licences were cancelled during the year 2020.

Further, the employers, educational institutions, govt. departments are being intimated about the involvement of their employees/wards in such dangerous acts.

In this background, it is appealed to the general public to not to resort to driving any vehicle under the influence of alcohol in any situation particularly in view of coming new year celebrations. It is requested ti make alternative arrangements for their travel after they consume alcohol in any event.

Rachakonda Traffic Police requests the citizens to join hands with police to improve road safety.