Rachakonda Women cops demand washroom facilities; creche for their infants

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda women Police have requested for washrooms, changing rooms, and barracks while some have asked for a crèche for their kids, during the interactive session with Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

About 278 women officers participated in a survey regarding the facilities at the police stations. And around 170 women officers attended the session, on Monday.

During the meeting majority of them expressed their concerns mostly pertaining to washroom facilities, especially when on bandobast duties and changing or rest room facility and it was also discovered most of the women police officers have gynaec and thyroid problems.

The Commissioner made a note of all the concerns raised by the women personnel and assured necessary action. Stating that toilets and changing rooms wherever insufficient would be provided in due course, he said a mobile toilet procured by the Rachakonda Police was now being used only during bandobast. The ‘She Toilets’ being procured as part of the Safe City Project would be used for addressing the washroom requirement for women police personnel during bandobusts, he said.

As for the crèche, he said Rachakonda was the first in Telangana to open a creche in a police station and assured that the Armed Reserve headquarters in Amberpet would be provided with a crèche very soon. Stating that with the induction of newly recruited women constables, women police officers could soon get weekly offs, he asked the women personnel to use the services of the unit dispensary at the commissionerate.