Radhe Shyam: Prabhas unveils new romantic poster featuring Pooja Hegde

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Prabhas, who is currently prepping up for the release of much-awaited film Radhe Shyam, took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a new poster of his film. Besides Prabhas, the poster also features actress Pooja Hegde. It has been released today on occasion of Maha Shivratri.

In the poster, the two stars lie next to each other in the snow, looking away.

Radhe Shyam new poster

“On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all,” wrote Prabhas.

Radhe Shyam which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is all set to hit screens on July 30 this year. Filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar has directed and written the film, which is a period romantic drama.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

Radhe Shyam was being shot at Georgia when the lockdown happened. The team resumed shooting in October last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja is a part of Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. She is also doing Rohit Shetty directed ‘Cirkus’. Speaking about Prabhas, he will be seen next with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

