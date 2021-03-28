Radhika Apte to play spy in ‘Mrs Undercover’

Mumbai: Actor Radhika Apte has come on board to play a spy in her forthcoming film “Mrs Undercover”, the makers announced on Sunday.

Abir Sengupta, who directed Kiara Advani-starrer “Indoo Ki Jawani”, has turned producer with the film.

“Mrs Undercover” marks the directorial debut of writer-director Anushree Mehta. The film also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.

The makers revealed the film’s teaser poster, which aims to indicate the “interesting dichotomous combination of an Indian housewife holding a gun”.

Apte said when Mehta approached her with the film’s script, she was surprised with its “novelty”, which has now translated to the film’s poster.

“When I saw this first look, it was that same excitement I felt and it was not only as someone who is a part of the film but also as a member of the audience.

“I think we all wanted to show the essence of the film through this first poster and I must say that we have captured it well. Now, I am waiting to see what the audience has to say about this special film of ours,” the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

Mehta said it was “surreal” to share the first look of the film with the audience.

“The title, the poster, the imagery is a long-thought process to make people excited. I am so glad that I found an actor like Radhika Apte to play the titular character,” the debutante director said.

Presented by B4U Motion Pictures and Jaadugar Films & Knight Sky Movies, “Mrs Undercover” is produced by Ishan Saksena, Sengupta, Sunil Shah, and Varun Bajaj.