Raftaar goes global with his music label Kalamkaar

By IANS|   Updated: 8th January 2021 6:57 pm IST
Raftaar goes global with his music label Kalamkaar

Mumbai, Jan 8 : Rapper Raftaar is going global with his music label Kalamkaar, sealing a global deal with a leading French music distributor.

Raftaare’s label partners with the Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company named Believe. Through the deal, the Paris-based firm will extend its digital music distribution service arm to Raftaar’s independent hip-hop label headquartered in India.

“I am super excited that Kalamkaar has partnered with world’s leading digital distributor of independent music to digitally distribute and promote our works on legal download platforms. There is some stellar content coming your way by the remarkable crew of Kalamkaar in 2021,” Raftaar said.

READ:  Xiaomi Mi 11 gets an A+ from DisplayMate, with perfect colour accuracy

Talking about the deal, Shilpa Sharda from Believe India, said: “India has always had a unique music landscape and I am glad we are able to service local, independent artists with tools created specifically for keeping their global reach and local needs in mind. Our intention is to reach every artist in every language in India as limiting to one or two key languages would not be sufficient to leverage the unique representation of Indian Music.”

Kalamkaar was formed with a roster of young artists such as KR$NA, Deep Kalsi, Brishav, Karma, Rashmeet Kaur and Yunan.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Hopes on faster vaccine roll-out buoy markets, banking stocks' rise (Roundup)
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 8th January 2021 6:57 pm IST
Back to top button