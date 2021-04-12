Rage on Tablighi, silence on Kumbh; Twitterati point out COVID hypocrisy

New Delhi: Amid chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Ganga Maiyya Ki Jai’, lakhs of devotees on Monday took in a holy dip in River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The ‘shahi snan’ (an auspicious bath) is taken as a part of the Kumbh Mela–a major religious congregation for Hindus.

However, the number is a matter of worry, for India is currently facing a major threat in the name of the second wave of COVID-19 cases with as many 1,68,912 new cases reported on Sunday. Uttarakhand alone reported 1,333 new positives, taking the total number of active cases to 7,323.

Kumbh Mela Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal also admitted that it is difficult to ensure social distancing norms during the second ‘Shahi snan’.

“We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats,” Gunjyal told ANI.

In March 2020, before the onset of the virus in the country, over 3,000 people including foreign nationals attended the Jamaat at the Markaz in the national capital. Not only were they blamed to be the carriers of the virus into the country, several even painted it a communal angle and called it ‘Corona Jihad’, a deliberate attempt to spread the fatal virus by them.

Last year when the government was yet to declare Covid-19 a health emergency, members of the Tablighi Jamaat were labelled as “super spreaders”. But, Kumbh now has a solid government backing. Lakhs of people are attending the Mela, with no proper enforcement of COVID-19 protocol.

While Kumbh is being held in its full glory despite these concerns, social media took to point out the hypocrisy of people, the government and mainstream media that was quick to label the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin as ‘super spreader’ and ‘jihadi’.

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary of ‘Scam 1992’ fame expressed her concern on the same and requested people to stay indoors.

No outrage on this? If there is anything we agree on; Gods want you all to be smart and safe!!! For god/goddess’s sake, stay indoors. He/she/they will hear all your prayers from your homes!!! https://t.co/zEpN6dVEPF — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreya_dhan13) April 11, 2021

Tablighi Jamaat was called 'Single Source' by Godi Media when 2500 people attended & total cases were just 1000



Does Godi Media have the guts to call Kumbh Mela as 'Single Source' when lakhs attend it & cases are 1.7 lakh/day?



Pin-drop silence now by shameless Bhakts & Modia 😠 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 12, 2021

This nation, especially our media, owes an apology to the Tablighi Jamaat. https://t.co/Le1TjgP8Cp — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) April 12, 2021

"Do gaz ki doori" is not applicable here because this is not Tablighi Jamaat https://t.co/XNFzVGCUI2 — Aahil Junaid (@PMOAJ) April 12, 2021

All the folks, including politicians & news channels, that went berserk over Tablighi Jamaat even deeming it "Corona jihad" last year at the beginning of the pandemic seem to have suddenly lost their voice over Kumbh. Hypocrisy got your throat? Shameless bigots. This is criminal https://t.co/mXDBb7Pn8s — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) April 12, 2021

Last year, the media ran a vile propaganda against the Tablighi Jamaat.



Will the Media show Kumbh gathering in the same light? Isn't Kumbh gathering responsible for spread of the virus?



It is so disgusting to see the double standards of the media! pic.twitter.com/bU3rOZbdK3 — S Rajasekar (@srspdkt) April 12, 2021

Tablighi jamaat is a "Covid Hotspot".

Muslims are "Super spreaders".

Kumbh Mela is a "Festival".

Hindus are "Devotees".



Yeh joh India hai na ! pic.twitter.com/louJE407G6 — Iniyaa🍃 (@IniyaBharadhi) April 8, 2021

Tablighi Jamaat event was held between 8-10 March, when there were less than 100 cases, MP Government was getting toppled & multiple central ministers said Covid wasn't a threat. Mahakumb is being held when daily cases are 100,000+. Jamaatis were villains, devotees are saints. pic.twitter.com/7QmfvL7Fkg — Aparna (@chhuti_is) April 5, 2021

Shame in the name of Journalism! These bootlickers would have wage a war against Muslims if tablighi jamaat were to be at this place. https://t.co/JeXqsTShfW — ꜱᴀꜰᴡᴀɴ ᴍᴀɴɪʏᴀʀ (@Kadwibaatein1) April 12, 2021

Tablighi Jamaat was planned before the nation acknowledged COVID. The meetings were held before lockdown measures were announced. It was called off as soon as they were officially told to close.



Kumbh Mela is being held despite full knowledge. This is a criminal act, not TJ. — Natasha 🌈 ‏ نتاشا (@nuts2406) April 12, 2021

The media though, which made a huge hue and cry last year during the Tablighi incident and was responsible for the hate that was being spread against Muslims, seem to have lost their voice now.

Keeping the religion angle aside, in the end its on us. People know this is a pandemic and the dangers it poses. In spite of that, if they choose to break COVID protocol, it shows their insensitivity. The real problem lies in the selective punitive measures meted out to those who belong to the majority versus those from minority communities.