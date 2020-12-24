Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalising his office

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday accused BJP workers of vandalising the DJB office in the national capital.

Chadha told IANS over phone, “Goons from the Bharatiya Janata Party vandalised our office at 12:30 pm today. They also damaged a picture of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and injured our staff.”

The miscreants also raised slogans against Kejriwal, Chadha alleged.

“Our staff members are scared and many of them have been injured… There are blood stains on the floor,” the AAP leader added.

“The goons called me names and threatened me that Kejriwal should stop being the well-wisher of the farmers. They also told us to tell the Chief Minister that he should stop opposing the three farm laws,” Chadha said.