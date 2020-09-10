Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigns from RJD

By Mansoor Updated: 10th September 2020 4:56 pm IST

Patna: Weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) got a big jolt with former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigning from the party on Thursday.

Singh, who is considered close to RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi where he is undergoing treatment for some health complication. With a handwritten note, Singh conveyed the decision of his resignation to the RJD founder.

According to reports, Singh was unhappy with talks of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Vaishali, Rama Singh, joining the RJD.

Earlier in June Singh had resigned from the post of the National Vice President of the RJD.

He had then raised questions over the style of work of Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh.

Source: ANI
