Rahat Indori dies of cardiac arrest after testing positive for COVID-19

Indore: Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori died due to cardiac arrest in Indore on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old Rahat Indori took to twitter to inform about being tested positive for the deadly virus.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

“After showing initial Covid19 symptoms, I was tested for the virus on Monday and I am declared positive for the virus today and have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” he had posted.

Rahat Indori was very famous for his poems in various age group. He was also known to express his views on socio-political scenarios in the country.