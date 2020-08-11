Rahat Indori dies of cardiac arrest after testing positive for COVID-19

Rahat Indori was very famous for his poems in various age group. He was also known to express his views on socio-political scenarios in the country.

By Nihad Amani Updated: 11th August 2020 6:19 pm IST

Indore: Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori died due to cardiac arrest in Indore on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old Rahat Indori took to twitter to inform about being tested positive for the deadly virus.

“After showing initial Covid19 symptoms, I was tested for the virus on Monday and I am declared positive for the virus today and have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” he had posted.

