Rahul asks workers to provide food,shelter, support to farmers

New Delhi, Nov 30 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made an appeal to party workers to support the protesting farmers with food and shelter and provide them help with their daily chores.

The Congress has initiated a ‘speak up for farmers campaign’ but the party wants to corner the Union Government over farm laws which the party has opposed in Parliament.

In a video message released on social media Gandhi said,”Public and Congress workers should help the farmers and support them provide food and shelter to them and stand against the government with full might.”

The Congress leader said such a significant increase in protests is a sign that farmers are opposed to the draconian policies of the BJP government. The demands of the farmers to restore MSP, mandis and rights of collective bargaining are genuine and it is their Constitutional right.

He further said that by cunningly betraying the nation’s annadatas (those who feed us) PM Modi has broken the trust of every citizen. Let us Speak Up For Farmers and remind Modi ji that his loyalty must be towards our nation not a few close friends.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders seemed to be adamant on their stand as they have rejected the offer to move to the Burari ground for the dialogue with the central government.

“We won’t shift to the Burari ground in north-west Delhi as it is just another ploy to sideline us and to thwart our protest against their draconian farm laws,” a farmer leader told IANS.

He asserted that the farmers — mostly hailing from Punjab and Haryana — would continue to block the Singhu and Tikri borders till the government did not revoke the said laws.

Source: IANS

