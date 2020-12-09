Rahul breaks into top 3 of T20I rankings, Kohli moves to no. 8

Sydney, Dec 9 : India batsman KL Rahul has entered the top three of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen while skipper Virat Kohli has also moved up by a spot following the conclusion of the three-match series against Australia which the Men in Blue won 2-1.

Rahul, who scored a fifty in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, has displaced Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch at the number three spot. In the next two matches against the Aussies, Rahul returned with scores of 30 and 0.

Kohli, who scored brilliant 85 in the final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which Australia won by 12 runs to avoid a series whitewash, has gained one spot to be at the number eight spot.

England’s Dawid Malan continues to be at the number one spot after scoring 173 runs against South Africa in the three-match T20I series which the Eoin Morgan-led side won 3-0. Malan has a 44-point lead over Pakistan’s Babar Azam, whom he overtook to become number one in September this year.

Among the bowlers, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sit at the top of the rankings and is followed by his teammate Mujeeb ur Rahman. England leg-sinner Adil Rashid gained a spot to jump to the third spot. There’s no Indian in the top 10 T20I bowlers.

In the all-rounders’ list, Mohammad Nabi is at the numero uno spot and is followed by Shakib-al-Hasan and Glenn Maxwell.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.