Rahul describes govt Rs 20 lakh crore package as ‘Covid rhetoric’

New Delhi, Dec 14 : Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the Modi government over the financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, describing it as “Covid rhetoric”.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Election rhetoric: Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of everyone. Covid-19 rhetoric: Rs 20 lakh crore package.”

He also attached an IANS news report which pointed out that in May, when the Centre announced a massive Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, it was enthusiastically applauded by the Covid-ravaged country, at the height of the pandemic lockdown.

As it turned out later, the celebrations were apparently premature and the net sanction was very modest compared with the astronomical amount proclaimed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Attempting to unravel the exact benefits of the historic financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore, a Pune businessman Prafull Sarda filed a query under RTI, and got some shocking replies from the Centre.

Among other things, he sought details of the disbursement of the massive Rs 20 lakh crore package, sector-wise and state-wise and whether any balance amount was pending with the government.

The ministry informed that under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme was introduced, which was available till October 31 or till the Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under ECLGS, whichever was earlier.

