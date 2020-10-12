Rahul Dev: Aftab Shivdasani is like family

Mumbai, Oct 12 : Actor Rahul Dev considers Aftab Shivdasani as family, and says the two have never shared an equation of being colleagues.

Rahul shares screen space with Aftab in the upcoming crime thriller web series “Poison 2”. This is their fourth collaboration together.

“Aftab and I have never shared an equation of being actor colleagues. He is more like family so working with him has always been wonderful,” Rahul said.

“We have worked in three film projects prior to this including his home production ‘Jaane Hoga Kya’, the other two being ‘Footpath’ and ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’. Professionally this is the fourth venture with him.”

Rahul tags Aftab as someone special. “I was personally very happy at his biggest blessing yet. The coming of a baby daughter ‘Nevaeh’, in Nin and his life during the completion of this series. I really look forward to his digital debut. He shares a close bond with my son and is someone who’s cherished,” he said.

