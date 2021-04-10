Rahul Dravid breaks internet by turning ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’; leaves fans perplexed

If there could be one poster boy to the Gentleman’s game cricket, Rahul Dravid would be a popular, unopposed choice. But, much to his fans’ surprise, Dravid turned “Indiranagar Ka Gunda” (Don of Indiranagar, popular locality in Bengaluru) and broke the internet on Friday.

How did the usually mild-mannered, calm Dravid was seen in this ‘never-seen-before’ violent, fizzy avatar?

As a part of the Indian Premier League’s curtain-raiser for the 14th season, CRED featured the former Indian captain in an advertisement and showed his ‘other side’. While two heavy franchises Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians faced off in the league’s first match, it was ‘Rahul Dravid’and ‘Indira Nagar’ that dominated the trends on Friday evening.

The ad begins with a ‘Cred’ user, played by Jim Sarbh, admitting the benefits of the app may sound “ridiculous, like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues.” It then cutaways to a manic Dravid in traffic: challenging fellow drivers, throwing coffee, gleefully wrecking rear-view mirrors with his bat, standing on the sun-roof of his car yelling “Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main.”

All the antiques, completely opposite to what Rahul Dravid is known for!

But the internet is perplexed, but still is loving Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ avatar. Reactions and memes started flooding, needless to say.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

there is no gunda on the roads, there might be a wall tho 👀 — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

What a good actor Rahul Dravid has become. 😶😁 https://t.co/54Rpet7LgX — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) April 9, 2021

Cutest rowdy ever – Rahul Dravid. 💙 pic.twitter.com/1MDQgF0WF3 — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) April 9, 2021

Me after watching CRED ad with Rahul Dravid. pic.twitter.com/xunJ8UulWg — DTS (@DIPTARUN) April 9, 2021

This is the first time I am watching Rahul Dravid break anything other than the patience of bowlers https://t.co/990vcqNgxz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2021

full day has gone thinking about angry dravid — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 9, 2021

Evryone Shocked After Seeing New Version Of Rahul Dravid..🤯



Meanwhile #RahulDravid to Everyone Be Like…😌😌 pic.twitter.com/R0SCKgP6yd — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) April 9, 2021

Me after seeing this side of Rahul Dravid Sir😌 pic.twitter.com/gorm76Zick — Positive entropy (@EntropyPositive) April 9, 2021

Whole nation after watching Rahul Dravid's Ad. pic.twitter.com/QzJGVWATaI — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) April 9, 2021

Today we’ve witnessed Rahul Dravid get angry, Virat Kohli win a toss, and Nitin Menon get a plumb decision wrong. Crazy. — sonali (@samtanisonali1) April 9, 2021

In the description of the video, the batting legend took to write an apology too. “Hi, this is Rahul Dravid writing the description for this video. Sorry, I lost my temper there. I am meditating these days. Well, I am just writing this to let you know that CRED truly rewards you every time you pay your credit card bills on time. They are good people.”