Rahul dubs agri Bills ‘big blunders’, demands withdrawal

New Delhi, Sep 26 : Amid protests by farmers across the country over the three agriculture-related Bills passed by Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the proposed legislations as “big blunders” and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

In a video message under the party’s campaign titled ‘Speak up for Farmers’ against the Bills, Rahul Gandhi said: “Attacks on you have started — first it was demonetisation, then GST and then during the Covid-19 pandemic not a single rupee was shared with you all. The government is trying to make you slaves, slaves of corporates. And now these three controversial Bills are an attempt to finish you.”

“We are standing with you and we will stop these Bills altogether,” he said.

The Congress leader added: “I want to tell the government that it is one of the biggest blunders. If the farmers came out on the streets, then a huge loss is going to happen. Withdraw these Bills immediately without taking much time and give guarantee of the MSPs to farmers,” he added.

The Congress is protesting against the farm Bills along with other opposition parties. These are The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Source: IANS

