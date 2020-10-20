Rahul Gandhi attends COVID-19 review meeting at Wayanad Collectorate

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attended a review meeting on COVID-19 at Wayanad Collectorate, said All India Mahila Congress.

Meanwhile, Wayanad District Panchayath President has alleged political influence to keep her out of the COVID-19 review meet. Alleges that she was invited for the meeting with MP and collector and other senior officials but today morning she was informed that she need not attend the meeting.

According to Naseema CPM MLA, A K Saseendran influenced CMO and gave directions accordingly to the collector. Naseema claimed she is being the co-chairperson of the district disaster management committee had every right to attend the meeting.

Congress leader and MP from Wayanad constituency in Kerala Gandhi visited the Malappuram Collectorate for a COVID-19 review meeting on Monday.

The Congress MP reached Kerala yesterday for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, from October 19 to October 21.

The main focus of his visit to his constituency is to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in different areas of his constituency. Earlier on October 17, the Congress party in a release gave details about his scheduled visit.

Source: ANI