Rahul Gandhi greets Maharashtra, Gujarat on its foundation day

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the foundation days of both the states.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said, “On the foundation day of Maharashtra congratulations and greetings to everyone.”

“On the foundation day of Gujarat greetings and congratulations to everyone,” he said in another tweet.

May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day in both the respective states is that on this day, the existing state of Maharashtra was formed.

In 1960, the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by India’s Parliament to divide the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The legislation came into effect on May 1, 1960.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.