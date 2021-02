Rahul Gandhi hands over chadar for Ajmer Sharif Dargah

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday handed over a chadar for Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The chadar was embroidered with Ajmer Dargah’s design and a few Urdu slogans.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a chadar to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

‘Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti’ marks the death anniversary of the popular Sufi saint.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti also popularly known as Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz was a popular Sufi saint of the Chisti order.