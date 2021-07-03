Rahul Gandhi once again targets govt over COVID-19 vaccination policy

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 3rd July 2021 2:24 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/Congress)

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again targeted the government over its vaccination policy, saying “mind the gap”.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, “Mind the gap.”

He tweeted with the hashtag #Wherearevaccines.

He also attached a graphics of cumulative vaccination tracker to back his claims.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had said that July has come but vaccines have not, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the BJP.

The Congress leader has been critical of the government over its Covid vaccination policy.

