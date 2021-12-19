Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi extend greetings on Goa Liberation Day

Hyderabad: Leaders including Indian President Ramnath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others on Sunday put out tweets greeting people on the 59th anniversary of Goa liberation day.

“My wishes to the people of Goa on their Liberation Day. We salute the soldiers and martyrs who defeated the Portughese during Operation Vijay (1961) to set Goa free.” read the tweet from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Every year on 19 December, Goa Liberation Day is celebrated in the state as Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule on that day in 1961. Goa was a Portuguese colony for 451 years.

Goa was taken over by the Portuguese from the Maratha rule in 1641 and began the minor Bicholim conflict, which ended in a peace treaty between the Portuguese and Maratha Empire.

In the 19th Century, when there was a movement for Independence in India, the effects of which were felt on a smaller scale in Goa as well. Goans participated in Satyagraha in the late 1940s. After India got independence, the Portuguese refused to give up their hold over Goa. Finally, on December 19, 1961, India conquered Goa from the Portuguese and the territory became a part of India.

The government of India under Jawaharlal Nehru in 1961 adopted a plan called Operation Vijay to free the Portuguese colonies in India. General JN Chaudhari was in charge of carrying out this plan. By December 11, 1961, Indian forces were placed at Belgaum, Vapi, and Una for attacks on Goa, Daman, and Diu, respectively.

Operations against Goa were directed by Major General KP Candeth. On December 12, 1961, the two mainland routes connecting Goa and India were sealed for the civilian population. December 18, 1961, was the day determined for the attack.

The Indian military triad participated in Operation Vijay. The attack took the Portuguese 3,000 member army by surprise as the Indian forces were 30,000 strong.

After various operations throughout Goa, on 19 December, the Indian forces arrived at Panjim and hoisted the Indian flag. The tricolour was hoisted by Major General KP Candeth.

Leaders extend greetings on Goa Liberation Day

On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives to liberate Goa from colonial rule.

“On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We also salute the exemplary courage and valour of our armed forces.

I will forever cherish the memories of the Goa@60 celebrations I attended last year,” tweeted Kovind.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in the country. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa’s Taleigao at around 3 pm.

(with inputs from ANI)