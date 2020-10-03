Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka travel to Hathras, meet victim’s family

Lucknow: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday evening met the family of the Dalit woman who died after alleged gangrape this week, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Uttar Pradesh authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi on Thursday.

Shri @RahulGandhi and Smt @priyankagandhi met and consoled the grieving family members of the daughter of Hathras.



On Saturday, the Congress staged another demonstration at the Delhi-Noida border, where Congress workers scuffled with police and were allegedly lathi-charged.

When a delegation of Congress MPs and other leaders reached the barricades, the Noida police said they will allow only five party representatives to meet the family at their village in Hathras, about 150 km away.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in an assault by four men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday.

Villagers gathered outside as the Congress leaders entered the family’s home. Some were seen on the rooftops nearby, waiting to catch a glimpse of the Congress leaders.

UP Congress leaders Pradeep Mathur told PTI that K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mukul Wasnik accompanied the Gandhis on the visit.

There was heavy security presence outside the family home.

Source: PTI