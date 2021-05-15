Rahul Gandhi takes potshot at Modi over dead bodies in Ganga

Rahul Gandhi said, "The one who said Ganga has called him, has made the Mother Ganga cry."

By IANS|   Updated: 15th May 2021 1:17 pm IST
New Delhi: After several decomposed bodies were found floating in the river Ganga in several cities of Uttar Pradesh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday indirectly took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the one who said that Mother Ganga has called him, has made it cry.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “The one who said Ganga has called him, has made the Mother Ganga cry.”

He also attached a news report which claimed that on the 1,140 km long banks of river Ganga about 2,000 dead bodies have been found.

In the last few days several dead bodies have been found floating in the river or buried near its banks in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

