Rahul Gandhi, Tejaswi Yadav extend support to Taapsee, Anurag after IT raids

Mumbai: Celebrities and politicians extended their support to Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after the Income Tax department conducted raids at their properties on Wednesday.

Searches were also conducted at filmmaker Vikal Bahl’s properties and at KWAN, a talent management company. As per reports, the raids are connected to an alleged tax evasion.

Following this news, a number of social media users took to Twitter to extend their support to Taapsee and Anurag, who have been vocal about issues plaguing the country.

Former Congress president took a sarcastic jibe at the central government in a tweet,

कुछ मुहावरे:



उँगलियों पर नचाना- केंद्र सरकार IT Dept-ED-CBI के साथ ये करती है।



भीगी बिल्ली बनना- केंद्र सरकार के सामने मित्र मीडिया।



खिसियानी बिल्ली खंबा नोचे- जैसे केंद्र सरकार किसान-समर्थकों पर रेड कराती है।#ModiRaidsProFarmers — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2021

Bihar politician Tejashwi Yadav also wrote, “They first employed IT, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal & upright political rivals for their character assassination. Now Nazi govt is chasing social activists, journalists & artists to threaten them against calling spade a spade. Condemnable Act!”

They first employed IT, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal & upright political rivals for their character assassination.



Now Nazi govt is chasing social activists, journalists & artists to threaten them against calling spade a spade.



Condemnable Act! @taapsee @anuragkashyap72 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 3, 2021

Saurabh Bharadwaj also tweeted in support of the two,

Yogendra Yadav put out a strong statement and the raid is used to ‘target citizens’

With every 'raid' used to target citizens who disagree with this regime, the credibility of such agencies further dissolves and so does the fear of such raids



More power to @taapsee and @anuragkashyap72 for speaking truth to power. https://t.co/0Ncs8IPPFj — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) March 3, 2021

Not just politicians, some celebrities also came out and spoke in support. But there is no surprise here, like always it is the same handful of vocal people in Bollywood who always had the spine to voice their opinion.

If you are expecting to hear from Khan or Kumar then sorry to break your bubble!

Actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known to be vocal and strongly opinionated took to social media and showed solidarity with Pannu and Kashyap.

Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior! ❤️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 3, 2021

Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man

With rare candour and a brave heart ! More power to you Anurag ❤️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 3, 2021

Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 3, 2021

One Twitter user even made an illustration inspired by the poster of Taapsee’s 2019 blockbuster ‘Badla’.

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu face IT raids. They are outspoken critics of the government and have lent their voice to various causes, including the ongoing farmer protests against central laws.@taapsee @TaapseePFans @taapseepannu_FC #TaapseePannu #Taapsee #ITRaids pic.twitter.com/XJpvZtlEPy — RemicsComics (@RemyFernandes15) March 3, 2021

Kashyap, Bahl, and Pannu have been vocal on the social media platforms and have also raised their concern over the farmers’ protest, which has been going at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws.