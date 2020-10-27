Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Bihar on Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 27 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address two public meetings in poll bound Bihar on Wednesday. The first rally will be in Valmiki Nagar where a by-poll is being held for the Lok Sabha seat and the second in Darbhanga.

The Congress said that Rahul Gandhi will address a meeting at Near Middle School, Pakdihwa-Daunaha in West Champaran district and another at Gyaspur, opposite Shankara Modern School in Darbhanga district.

Rahul Gandhi will also be travelling to Gorakhpur.

The first phase of polling in Bihar will be held on Wednesday with 1,066 candidates in the fray.

Among the major names are the BJP’s Sreyashi Singh, a Commonwealth Games gold medal winner who has been fielded from Jamui and 28-year-old Divya Prakash from the RJD who has made heads turn for being the youngest of the lot and has been fielded from Tarapur. HAM’s Jitan Ram Majhi, who was the state’s CM for a brief period, will fight it out from Makhdumpur.

Maoist-infested seats will also go to the polls in this phase among a total of 71 seats. Six members of the Bihar cabinet are contesting in the first phase.

Source: IANS

