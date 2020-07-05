Rahul questions performance of ventilators funded by PM CARES

By Sameer Published: July 05, 2020, 10:08 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the Central government is putting Indian lives at risk by purchasing sub-standard ventilators for the fight against coronavirus.

Quoting an article, Gandhi tweeted, “PMCares opacity is: 1. Putting Indian lives at risk. 2. Ensuring public money is used to buy sub-standard products.”

He even used a hashtag “BJP fails Corona Fight”.

Quoting a former employee, the news article alleged that PM CARES Ventilator Maker AgVa has “fudged” software in order to hide “poor performance”.

Gandhi’s tweet comes soon after Congress asked four specific questions to the Centre, mostly revolving around the makers, the tendering process and price.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh asked, “Multiple government hospitals of repute and expert panel of doctors had reported that ventilators supplied by AgVa Health Care are of sub standard quality and are of no use. Why Government is compromising with the health of lakhs of patients with such sub standard equipment at such a critical time?”

Source: IANS
