Rahul’s all-round show helps Titans XI win in Andhra T20

News Desk 1Published: 27th October 2020 7:05 am IST
Rahul's all-round show helps Titans XI win in Andhra T20

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 26 : KP Sai Rahul’s unbeaten knock of 83 helped Titans XI beat Chargers XI by three wickets in the Andhra T20 tournament here on Monday. Rahul also picked three wickets for 25.

In another match, Kings XI beat Champions XI by five wickets. CR Gnaneswar made 57 runs for the winners after K Bhima Rao took 3/19.

Brief scores:

Chargers XI: 182/5 wickets in 20 overs (KP Sai Rahul 83 not out, Nitish Kumar Reddy 46 Runs, Ch. Stephen 2/41) lost to Titans XI : 183/7 wickets in 20 overs (C Kranti Kumar 49, G Saleh 31 runs, KP Sai Rahul 3/25)

READ:  Thackeray announces Rs 10,000 cr aid for Maha flood victims

Champions XI: 175 all out in 20 overs (R Bhui 42, M Vamsi 38, K Bhima Rao 3/19) lost to Kings XI : 176/5 wickets in 19.4 Overs (CR Gnaneswar 57, D Naren Reddy 62, T Shiva Kumar 2/42)

— IANS
kh/qma

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 27th October 2020 7:05 am IST
Back to top button