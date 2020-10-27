Rahul’s all-round show helps Titans XI win in Andhra T20

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 26 : KP Sai Rahul’s unbeaten knock of 83 helped Titans XI beat Chargers XI by three wickets in the Andhra T20 tournament here on Monday. Rahul also picked three wickets for 25.

In another match, Kings XI beat Champions XI by five wickets. CR Gnaneswar made 57 runs for the winners after K Bhima Rao took 3/19.

Brief scores:

Chargers XI: 182/5 wickets in 20 overs (KP Sai Rahul 83 not out, Nitish Kumar Reddy 46 Runs, Ch. Stephen 2/41) lost to Titans XI : 183/7 wickets in 20 overs (C Kranti Kumar 49, G Saleh 31 runs, KP Sai Rahul 3/25)

Champions XI: 175 all out in 20 overs (R Bhui 42, M Vamsi 38, K Bhima Rao 3/19) lost to Kings XI : 176/5 wickets in 19.4 Overs (CR Gnaneswar 57, D Naren Reddy 62, T Shiva Kumar 2/42)

— IANS

