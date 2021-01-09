Rahul’s ‘rhyming attack’ on govt

New Delhi, Jan 9 : Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been criticising the government on the farm laws but he has now adopted a poetic style.

The change seems to be visible with people noticing his strategy of using poems and rhymes, however Congress leaders say this is not the first time Rahul has used this style.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: “Whose motive is not clean, they are giving dates after dates (Tareekh pe Tareekh) as their strategy”. This line was used after the talks with farmers failed.

Sources in the party say each tweet is written by Rahul but he may take inputs from others.

On Friday, the Congress initiated a ‘Speak up for farmers’ campaign on social media in which Congress leaders appealed the public to speak up for the farmers.

The farmer protests have been on for the past 45 days at Delhi borders and talks with the government remain inconclusive.

After the eighth round of talks failed with farmers, Rahul Gandhi questioned the motive of the government and its strategy of simply giving more dates.

