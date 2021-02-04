Raids on premises of graft accused ECoR official

New Delhi, Feb 4 : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said that it has carried out searches at several premises of East Coast Railway official Rabi Narayan Rath in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in connection with a graft case.

A CBI official said that the agency registered a case against Rath, the ECoR’s Travelling Inspector (Accounts), on allegations that he had possessed disproportionate assets during the period between April 1, 2006 to November 30, 2020 to the tune of Rs 1.19 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.